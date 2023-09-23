PM Sheikh Hasina leaves New York for Washington DC

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left New York for Washington DC after joining the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session and other high-level sideline and bilateral events.

She left the Place of Residence, The Lotte New York, at 11:30am Saturday (local time) for a road trip to reach Washington DC in the afternoon, BSS reports.

The premier will leave Washington DC for London on September 29. She will stay there till October 3.

The premier is expected to return home on October 4 after wrapping up her visit.

On September 17, she arrived in New York.