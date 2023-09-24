Best Yoga exercises to perform in humid weather in monsoon

Yoga reduces your body temperature in a natural manner when the thermal energy from the metabolic activities of your body causes body heat but sometimes, due to excessive heat and moisture outside and less intake of water, your body heats up to inconvenient levels which need tackling.

According to experts, certain Yoga poses have the capability to lower the temperature of your body and cool it down.

He recommended that one can modify daily yoga practice by incorporating the following poses in humid conditions –

Sun Salutations: The sequence of poses warms up the body, improves circulation, and increases flexibility. Your limbs become symmetrical as you practice the poses, which helps your internal important organs work better. The rhythmic breathing and movements can be especially invigorating in humid weather. With regular practice, it increases awareness forming a deeper connection between the body, breath and consciousness.

Triangle Pose: This pose can be refreshing in humid conditions as it opens up the chest and allows for better breathing. The standing pose helps in stretching the sides of your body and improves balance and stability.

Cobra Pose: It can be beneficial in humid conditions by promoting deep breaths and expanding the lungs as this pose opens up the chest and stretches the front of the body.

Legs up the Wall Pose: This restorative pose is great for relaxing and cooling down in humid weather as it helps reduce swelling in the legs and promotes a sense of calmness.

Big Toe Pose: This forward bend stretches the hamstrings and lower back. It can help alleviate tension and discomfort that may arise in humid weather.

Camel Pose: Camel pose is a deep backbend that can be very energising pose helping with breath control as it opens up the chest and heart.

Corpse Pose: Always a great way to end any yoga session, savasana allows you to relax deeply and cool down. It’s especially important in humid weather to help regulate your body temperature and calm the mind.