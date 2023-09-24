EC to hold workshop on polling agent’s role on Oct 4

The Election Commission (EC) will organise a workshop titled ‘Free Rights of Voting: Role of Candidates and Polling Agents’ next month with former chief election commissioners and former election commissioners on the role of polling agents in elections.

According to EC sources, this workshop will be held at 11 am at the Election Commission building in city’s Agargaon area on October 4.

While talking to the media, Election Commissioner Brigadier General Md Ahsan Habib Khan (Retired) today said the main objective of this workshop is to highlight the role of candidates and polling agents in ensuring free and fair elections through discussions.