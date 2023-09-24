Media to be included as well in visa restrictions policy: Peter Haas

Besides the ruling party, opposition parties and law enforcement agencies, the media will also be included in the newly implemented visa restrictions policy, said the United States Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas.

He said this during an interview with a private television channel on Sunday.

Earlier on Friday, the US state department said in a statement that they are going to enforce visa restrictions on individuals within law enforcement, the ruling party, and the political oppositions who will obstruct the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

It said the US is committed to keep supporting in conducting fair and free elections in Bangladesh in a peaceful manner.