Mother kills 3 children by ‘poisoning’, her condition critical

Three children at Jamalganj upazila of Sunamganj district were killed by their mother by poisoning with rice.

The woman too took the poison and fell sick.

The incident took place at around 9am in Shantipur village under Fenarbak union of the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Tamjid, 15, Shafia Akter, 14, and Shahed, 5, children of Jahangir Alam and Jamuna.

According to the deceased’s relatives, an altercation took place between Jamuna and Jahangir on Saturday night over a family issue.

As sequel to that, Jamuna mixed poisonous pesticide with their rice and give it to her three children on Sunday morning. She also ate that mixed rice and fell sick.

Locals rushed them to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared three children dead on arrival and referred the woman to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Jamalganj Police Station officer-in-charge Dileep Kumar Das said being informed, police arrested Jahangir and legal actions are underway in this regard.