Avoid lifts, use stairs to keep the heart healthy

In many ways, technology has posed a dangerous threat to our hearts. Lack of activity has brought several physiological changes to the circulatory system of the body.

Dr Ravi Prakash, consultant cardiologist at PSRI Hospital told IndiaToday. in that climbing up the staircase is an excellent cardiac exercise as it has a sustained calorie-burn benefit.

Benefits of using the stairs on the heart

When you use the stairs instead of an elevator or lift, there is an increased demand for oxygen and energy in the circulatory system.

Here’s what happens in the heart when you climb stairs:

Increased Heart Rate: As you start climbing the stairs, your muscles require more oxygen to work efficiently. To meet this demand, your heart rate increases. The heart pumps blood more rapidly, which delivers oxygen and nutrients to the working muscles.

Stronger Contractions: The heart’s muscular walls contract more forcefully to push a greater volume of blood with each beat. This increased force helps maintain adequate blood flow to the body’s tissues, including the leg muscles you’re using on the stairs.

Wider Blood Vessels: The body responds to the increased demand for blood flow by dilating (widening) the blood vessels. This process, known as vasodilation, reduces resistance to blood flow, making it easier for blood to circulate and reach the muscles.

Increased Cardiac Output: Cardiac output is the amount of blood the heart pumps per minute. When you climb stairs, your heart increases its cardiac output to ensure that enough oxygen-rich blood reaches the muscles and organs that need it.

Improved Oxygen Delivery: Your lungs work harder to extract oxygen from the air and transfer it into your bloodstream. This oxygen-rich blood is then pumped by the heart to the muscles, where it’s used to produce energy for physical activity.