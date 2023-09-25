Int Healthcare Expo 2023 kicks off on Sep 28

The three-day ‘Bangladesh International Healthcare Expo 2023’ is going to kick off from September 28 with the aim to exchange knowledge in health and new ideas among physicians at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Convention Hall of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka.

This information was revealed at a press conference at Nasrul Hamid auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity on Monday morning, UNB reports. One ‘Suvidha International and Empathy Solutions’ is organising the expo.

Murad Hossain, proprietor of the organizing firm, read out the written statement of the conference.

He informed that representatives of over 30 hospitals from Bangladesh, India, Iran, Turkey, Thailand and Malaysia will participate in the expo which will continue till October 30.

At least 10 workshops on eight health issues will be held during the expo and a quiz session will also be followed by each workshop, he said.

The winning doctor of each quiz session will get a chance to train free of cost in any out of the six participating countries, the owner said.

A total of 17 physicians will be honoured with commemorations, he added.

Dalip Kumar Chopra, director of Empathy Solution who read out a written statement, said the object of the expo is to exchange knowledge among the participating countries.

Directorate of Health Services’ former Director General Prof Dr. Shah Monir Hossain is the chief advisor of the expo while Foundation of Health Care and Wellness Promotion (FHCWP), Health Tourism Development Centre of Islamic Countries (HTDC), Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Service Expert Promotion Council of India (SEPCI) are international associates of the expo.