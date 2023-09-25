Shakib, Hass play cricket at US embassy

Bangladesh all three format captain Shakib Al Hasan played cricket with the United States (US) ambassador to Dhaka Peter Hass after calling on him at the US embassy on Monday.

At that time, Shakib’s wife Ummey Ahmed Shishir and his three children were also present there.

Shishir posted several pictures of the moment on her verified facebook page when they met ambassador Peter Hass. In a picture, Shakib was seen to bat and Hass to bowl at the yard of the embassy.

She wrote, “It was a great meeting with US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Hass! It was a very well-spent afternoon playing both cricket and baseball. The challenge between the ambassador and Shakib was definitely a sight to behold. Thank you for having us truly humbled by the hospitality!”

Meanwhile, ambassador Hass gifted Shakib a cap and a t-shirt. Shakib also gave Hass a jersey of Bangladesh team with his name and jersey number. Hass played cricket wearing that kit.

Bangladesh will participate in the World Cup in India under the leadership of the left-handed all-rounder. He remains in rest during the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. At this moment, he is spending time with his family for not having cricket engagements.