US-Bangladeshi religious minorities’ leaders meet foreign minister Momen in New York

US Bangladeshi religious minority leaders met with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen in New York on Sunday.

They discussed issues related to religious minorities in Bangladesh. The leaders requested the foreign minister’s assistance in facilitating the passage of a Hate Crime Act, according to a press release on Monday

At the time, the leaders thanked the foreign minister for his ongoing support, particularly amplifying security and protection for 2022 Durga Puja celebrations, and requested for a safe and peaceful Durga Puja celebration in 2023, it said.

Dr Dilip Nath, New York Democratic leader; Dr Dwijen Bhattacharjee, general secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu, Buddhist, and Christian Unity Council, USA (BHBCUC, USA); and Dr Thomas Dulu Roy, president of BHBCUC, USA, were present at the time, among others.