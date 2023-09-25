Woman killed, husband injured by addicted youth in Sylhet

A drug addicted youth stabbed a housewife to death Monday early hours in Sylhet reportedly because of rejecting his proposal of engaging in an extramarital affair with him.

The deceased was identified as Jasmine Begum, 22, wife of a day-labourer Arif Mia of Kaheterteki village under Katiadi police station in Kishorganj.

They have been living in a rented house of Jahangir Miah’s Colony at Chhararpar in the Sylhet city for two years, police said.

Local resident said that Arif’s maternal cousin Shahrukh Ahmed Tarul, 24, son of Md Raja Miah of Kolahati village under Derai upazila in Sunamganj, was also lived in a room of the Jahangir Miah’s Colony.

Tarul used to take drugs and tease Jasmine. He gave the victim an abusive proposal around 2.00am when he was drunk and then stabbed Jasmine to death as she rejected his proposal, the locals said.

They said that Tarul also stabbed Arif to injury while he tried to resist him from attacking Jasmine.

Sylhet metropolitan police deputy commissioner Ajbahar Ali Sheikh confirmed the murder incident and said that the police rushed to the spot after receiving the news and arrested the suspected killer from the area in early morning.

‘The victim’s body was sent to Sylhet osmani medical college hospital for a post-mortem examination after recovering it from the spot and her husband was also admitted at the hospital,’ he said.

Kotwali police station officer-in-charge Mohammed Ali Mahmud told afternoon that the arrested would be produced before the metropolitan magistrate court after receiving a written complaint from the victim’s relatives.