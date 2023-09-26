Bangladesh to go on World Cup without Tamim

Left-handed opener Tamim Iqbal will not be included in Bangladesh squad for the World Cup to be held in India. He has not fully come round of his back injury. As a result, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) decided to keep Tamim out of the team.

The squad will be announced after the ongoing match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in the three-match ODI series, BCB said with a post on its verified facebook page.

Earlier, Tamim told the team management that he was not fully fit and might not be able to play all the scheduled matches in the World Cup.

After that, Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha and captain Shakib Al Hasan objected in keeping any “unfit” player in the World Cup squad.

Both coach and skipper held a meeting with the BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon at his residence in Gulshan area in the capital on Monday night over the issue whether Tamim will be included in the squad or not. Besides, Papon called in former captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza at a meeting during the third ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand on Tuesday.

After holding meetings with several sides, the BCB decided not to keep Tamim Iqbal in the World Cup squad.