AL forms election manifesto committee

Awami League has formed the election manifesto committee with the party’s presidium member Dr Abdur Razzaque as convener, and Information and Research secretary Dr Selim Mahmud as member secretary.

The first meeting of the Election Manifesto Formulation Committee will be held at the Awami League central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital at 11:00am on Thursday (September 28). AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader will attend the meeting as the chief guest.

Awami League president and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formed the committee before leaving for attending the United Nations General Assembly session.

The election manifesto committee members include Dr Mashiur Rahman, Dr Anupam Sen, Dr Sattar Mondol, Dr Bazlul Huque Khondker, Prof AAMS Arefin Siddique, Dr Shamsul Alam, Dipu Moni MP, Dr Hasan Mahmud MP, SM Rezaul Karim MP, Shekhar Dutta, Dr Maksud Kamal, Dr Mahfuzur Rahman, Professor Khairul Hossain, Professor Sadeka Halim, Sajjadul Hasan MP, Advocate Tarana Halim MP, Wasiqa Ayesha Khan MP, Barrister Biplob Barua, Zunayed Ahmed Palak MP< Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel MP, Professor Mohammad A Arafat MP, Advocate Sayem Khan, Sadiqur Rahman Chowdhury and Sabbir Ahmed.