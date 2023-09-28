AL to give priority to ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in election manifesto

Awami League is going to give special priority to build ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in its upcoming election manifesto.

AL presidium member Abdur Razzaque, also the convenor of the upcoming election manifesto committee, informed this to reporters after the first meeting on the election manifesto sub-committee at the party’s central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka on Thursday.

“We will give importance to education and health sectors, agriculture and industry in our upcoming election manifesto. We will also give special priority to build ‘Smart Bangladesh’,” he said.

Abdur Razzaque said Bangladesh is going through economic challenges due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the post-Covid pandemic situation.

“We will discuss with the pro-liberation academics and intellectuals before completing the manifesto,” he added.

Speaking as the chief guest at the meeting, AL general secretary Obaidul Quader said there are lot of challenges in front of them including the graduation from the Least Developed Countries by 2026.

He urged the committee not to make a big publication but create some bullet points prioritising ‘Smart Bangladesh’ by 2040.

The other members of the committee AL joint secretary Dipu Moni, fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim, AL information and research secretary Selim Mahmud and Dhaka University former vice-chancellor professor AAMS Arefin Siddique, among others, were present at the meeting.