Application submitted again to take Khaleda Zia abroad

Another application was submitted to the Home Ministry on September 25 last seeking permission to take BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia abroad for advanced medical treatment.

Khaleda Zia’s younger brother Shamim Eskander submitted the application, said BNP Media Cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan.

Earlier on September 4 last, Shamim Eskander submitted an application to the home ministry from the family seeking permission to take the BNP chairperson abroad.

Khaleda is currently undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital. She was admitted there on August 9 last. Before that, she came to the hospital on June 12. At that time, she had to be kept under close observation of doctors.

The 78-year-old Khaleda Zia has been suffering from arthritis, diabetes, kidney, liver and heart disease for a long time.