Election can’t be held under existing constitution: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the upcoming general election cannot be held under the existing constitution in any way.

He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a women’s rally organised by Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal in front of the BNP central office at Nayapaltan in the capital on Friday afternoon.

The rally was organised to press home BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia’s unconditional release, withdrawal of false cases against acting chairman Tarique Rahman and forming an election-time non-party neutral government.

Criticising the ruling party leaders’ comments that the election would be held under the existing constitution, Mirza Fakhrul said no election can be held under the existing constitution, because the election will never be free, fair and impartial if the government remains in power.

“If this government comes to power again, there will be no security of people, particularly, women and children. We will lose our independence and sovereignty. Our democracy and right of franchise will disappear for forever,” he said.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks as the chief guest at a women’s rally organised by Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal in front of the BNP central office at Nayapaltan in the capital on Friday afternoon.

Addressing the women’s leaders, the BNP Secretary General said: “Let’s build a unity through the united efforts of men and women. Through that unity, we will force the government to resign from power, dissolve parliament, form a neutral election-time government and constitute a new Election Commission. If we are able to do so, we can expect to get rid of the existing crises.”

He further observed that none was secured in the hands of the government. “Democracy is also no secured in their hands, particularly women and children don’t have any security in Bangladesh due to the Awami League government.”

Presided over by Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal’s president Afroza Abbas and moderated by general secretary Sultana Ahmed, the rally was also addressed and attended by BNP Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas, Dr Moyeen Khan, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Dhaka City South BNP convener Abdus Salam, BNP’s publicity secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anny, women’s leaders Afroza Khan Rita, Jeba Khan, Nargis Ali, Nazmun Nahar Baby, Noor Jahan Mahbub, Newaz Halima Arly, Nilufar Chowdhury Moni, Rozina Islam, Jahan Panna, Helen Jerin Khan, Shammi Akter, Parvin Akter, Ruma Akter, Shahinur Nargis Nayeba Yusuf, Runa Laila Runa, Nurunnahar, Mosleha Kalmal, Rashida Zaman, Mamtaz Yusuf, Jannatul Ferdous, Gulnahar Begum, Shirin Chaklader, Firoza Akter, Sabiha Habib and Kamrun Nahar Munni, among others.