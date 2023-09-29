Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who was shifted to the coronary care unit (CCU) as her health condition deteriorated earlier on Friday, has been shifted back to her cabin at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

According to the decision and advice of the medical board formed for her treatment, the BNP chairperson was shifted back to the cabin at around 2:00pm on Friday.

Earlier at 12:30pm, she was taken to the CCU from the cabin following her physical condition worsened.

Sources say that Begum Khaleda Zia’s physical condition has deteriorated.

Khaleda Zia was previously shifted to the CCU from the cabin at about 1:30am on Sunday (September 17) after her physical condition deteriorated. At about 11:00am on the following day, she was shifted to the cabin again.

The former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and kidney, lung, heart and eye problems.