Thunderbolt kills two in Habiganj

Habiganj Correspondent : Two people were killed in a lightning strike at Madhabpur upazila in Habiganj district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Shanta Akter, 22, daughter of Rahmat Ali, and Sadia Akter, 12, daughter of Rubel Miah, residents of Satiyan area in the upazila.

Locals said a thunderbolt struck three people in Shimulghar area at around 5:30 pm while they were returning after having lunch of invitation, leaving the two dead on the spot and Shanta’s mother Sharmin injured.

She was, later, taken to Madhabpur Upazila Health Complex.

The health complex doctor Md Rafiqul Islam said Shanta and Sadia had died before being brought there.