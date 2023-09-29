Tigers start WC preparation with dominating win over Sri Lanka

Bangladesh registered a comprehensive victory by seven wickets over Sri Lanka in the warm-up match before the World Cup at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

The Tigers showed a dominating performance with both bat and ball on Friday. They easily chased down the target of 264 runs posted by Sri Lanka.

In replying to the target, Bangladesh were in control right through, starting with a 131-run opening stand between Litton Das (61) and Tanzid Hasan Tamim (84) which set them on their way.

Then skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz came in at three and hit an unbeaten 67 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim (35) also got a decent score in the middle and remained unbeaten toward the end.

Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage and Dushan Hemantha got one wicket each for Sri Lanka.

Earlier on batting first, Sri Lanka had got a flying start as their openers played some flashy strokes. Kusal Mendis (22) and Pathum Nissanka (68) stitched together a partnership, but Mahedi Hasan turned the tide with three wickets.

Things slowed down in the middle overs, and despite a solid fifty from Dhananjaya de Silva (55), Sri Lanka were struggling to score freely. They could not consolidate at the death as well, as the pacers came back and chipped in with a few wickets. Kusal Perera (34) had to retire out with a bad shoulder.

Apart from Mahedi, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz got one wicket each for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh will play their next warm-up game against England on October 2 at the same venue before playing the tournament opener against Afghanistan on October 7 in Dharamshala.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mahmudullah Riyad.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera.