ICC reveals names of mascots ahead of World Cup

The names of the two official ICC mascots have been revealed ahead of the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India after fans around the world participated in voting.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday announced on its official website that ‘Blaze’ and ‘Tonk’ have been unanimously chosen as the names of the mascot duo ahead of the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

The two mascots will be seen in World Cup matches around all the venues, engaging and interacting with fans in attendance and adding to the excitement of the showpiece event. The duo were unveiled back in August and fans from around the globe were asked to help name them, with Blaze and Tonk emerging as the winners.

‘Blaze’ is a female mascot, bowling at rapid pace, leaving batters in sheer awe. She is a fast-bowling sensation due to her pinpoint accuracy, unmatched reflexes, boundless flexibility, and unwavering determination. She is adorned with a belt carrying six power cricket orbs, each meticulously prepared for various game-changing tactics.

‘Tonk’ is a male mascot, with icy-cool composure, making him a batting champion. His range of shots sizzle and leave the crowds electrified, with finesse and power on display in equal measure. Tonk has an electromagnetic bat and versatile shot repertoire, lighting up the grandest stage.

The two mascots will be seen in action during the Cricket World Cup in India, starting October 5 with a heavyweight clash between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. The mascots will be visible in stadiums, as well as fan parks, amping up the atmosphere. The matches will be played across 10 venues and will conclude on November 19, culminating in the final clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.