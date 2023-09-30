Laxmipur-3 MP Shajahan Kamal passes away

Laxmipur-3 lawmaker AKM Shajahan Kamal passes away on Saturday morning. He was 82.

Confirming the death news, Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, younger brother of the deceased and pro vice chancellor (academic) of Dhaka University, said that his elder brother breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka around 3:30 am.

The first namaz-e-janaza for Shajahan Kamal will be held at the south plaza of the parliament at 11am, and he will be laid to rest at the family graveyard after a second janaza followed by Asr prayer at Sadar upazila in of Laxmipur.

Shahjahan Kamal, a heroic freedom fighter and former president of the district unit of Awami League, was elected from the Lakshmipur-3 constituency in the 2014 and 2018 elections with the boat symbol.

He served as minister for aviation and tourism for around one year after winning the 2018 election.