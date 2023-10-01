12 industrial units to get Bangabandhu Industrial Award

A total of 12 industrial units in six categories will get ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award-2022’ for their outstanding contribution in the industrial sector.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will hand over the golden crest, money and certificates to the representatives of the organisations at a function at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city on Tuesday, says a press release.

Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder and President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Mahbubul Alam will present as special guests at the function.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun will preside over the function while Senior Secretary of the Industries Ministry Zakia Sultana will deliver welcome speech.

Runner Automobiles Ltd secured the first place, followed by Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Ltd and BSRM Steels Ltd in the large industries category.

Nita Company Ltd secured first position in medium-scale industries category, while Noman Terry Towel Mills Ltd ranked second.

Hazrat Amanat Shah Spinning Mills, Basumati Distribution, and Technomedia Ltd were respectively named first, second and third under the small-scale industries category. In the micro-industries category, Green Genesis Engineering won first place.

Walton Hi-tech Industries gained the first place in the hi-tech industries category while Super Star Electrical Accessories was in the second position.

Shamsunnahar Textile Mills received the first prize in the cottage industries category.