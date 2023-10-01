Bangladesh to roll out free HPV vaccination campaign from Monday

The campaign for inoculation with free vaccines against human papillomavirus (HPV) will start in the country from Monday to help prevent deaths from cervical cancer.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque will inaugurate the vaccination at a function at NIPSOM auditorium in Mohakhali of the capital at 11am.

Girls aged between 10 and 15 will get the vaccines initially in Dhaka division in first phase while the vaccine will be administered in Chattogram division in second phase and in Barishal division in third phase.

The campaign will start through registration in vaxepi.gov.bd website on Monday. Six girls will get the vaccine on trial basis initially on the day through completing registration.

Later, the vaccine roll out will start full swing from October 15.