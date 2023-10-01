Law Ministry said ‘no’ on Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

The Law Ministry said ‘no’ over the request for Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad.

If wants to go abroad, she (Khaleda Zia) will have to go to jail and, later, will submit an application to the court, said Law Minister Anisul Huq on Sunday.

The law ministry today informed their opinion on the issue to the home ministry.

“Khaleda Zia’s sentence has been conditionally suspended and released under section 401 sub-section 1 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. There is no chance to cancel if the decision has been taken under section 401, it has already been settled,” he said.

But the decision on her to stay at home will not be canceled, Anisul Huq added.

On September 25, Khaleda Zia’s younger brother Shamim Iskander met Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and filed an application to send the BNP chief abroad for treatment.

The Ministry of Home Affairs then sent the application to the law ministry.