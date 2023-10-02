Shakib available for Tigers’ WC opener against Afghanistan

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is 100 percent fine and available to lead the side in their World Cup opening game against Afghanistan on October 7 at Dharamshala.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, the vice-captain of the Tigers, disclosed the information during the toss of Bangladesh’s second and final warm-up game against England today at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, BSS reported.

“Shakib Al Hasan is 100 percent fine and ready to lead the side in the first game,” Shanto told the broadcaster during the toss.

Ace allrounder Shakib missed both of Bangladesh’s practice game after sustaining an ankle sprain during the training.

Bangladesh won the first practice game against Sri Lanka by seven wickets.

Shanto also was not part in the first practice game but fielded for some overs. In absence of him and Shakib, allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz led the side.

However, in the second practice game, Shanto won the toss and opted to bat first against England.