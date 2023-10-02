Youth crushed under train in Sylhet

A young man was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a train at Dakshin Surma upazila in Sylhet district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Rizwan Tipu, 28, son of late Amzad Mia, a resident of Pathanpara area under Ward No-27 in the city.

Quoting locals, Sylhet Government Railway Police (GRP) officer-in-charge Shafiul Islam Patowary Sylhet-bound ‘Kalni Express’ from Dhaka ran over the youth when he was likely walking on the train track in Shibbari area, around one and a half km away from Sylhet rail station, around 10 pm last night. He died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.