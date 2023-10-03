President asks businessmen to forge resistance against corruption, misdeeds

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today urged business leaders and entrepreneurs to build strong resistance against corruption and misdeeds as he addressed the industrial award-giving ceremony at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium here.

“You (businessmen) have to fight against corruption and misdeeds . . . The government will always stand by you, – encourage you as well in any adverse situation,” he said while distributing the ‘Bangabandhu Industrial Award-2022’ organised by Industries Ministry.

The Head of State expressed his hope of achieving the capacity to build ‘developed Bangladesh’ as dreamt by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina under her Vision 2041 using all existing potentials in the country’s industrial development.

He said the steps of transition from traditional to digital platform have already been achieved and it would not take much time to turn from digital to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s smart programmes.

“Currently our slogan will be Sustainable Industrialization that is the philosophy of Smart Bangladesh,” he added.

The President also urged all concerned to accelerate the socio-economic development of the country and contribute to building of ‘Sonar Bangla’ envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Referring to the existing business and investment friendly environment in Bangladesh, he said the incumbent government has established 100 special economic zones (SEZ) to attract domestic and foreign investment in the industrial sector.

“But the ultra-profiteering attitude of a section of unscrupulous businessmen, who also want to become billionaire overnight, is adversely affecting the country’s business and trade, increasing the suffering to the people,” he pointed out.

The President said the entire business community should not be blamed for the misdeeds of a few people.

He appreciated the important role of the businessmen and entrepreneurs in serving the distressed humanity as well as welfare of the employees and workers of different mill and factories in the country.

The President requested the authorities concerned to repay fair dues of the workers and employees in the industries and protect their rights on a priority basis for the sake of the industry.

Twelve industrialists, including owners of industrial units in heavy, medium, small, micro and cottage and high-tech industries, were awarded the ‘Bangabandhu Industrial Award 2022’ for their outstanding contribution in their respective fields.

In the large industries category, Runner Automobiles Ltd secured the first place, followed by Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Ltd and BSRM Steels Ltd.

Nita Company Ltd secured first position in medium-scale industries category, while Noman Terry Towel Mills Ltd ranked second.

Winners in the small-scale industries category are Hazrat Amanat Shah Spinning Mills Ltd in first position, Basumati Distribution Ltd in second and Techno Media Ltd in third.

Besides, Green Genesis Engineering Ltd has been selected in the micro-industries category and Shamsunnahar Textile Mills in the cottage industries category.

In the hi-tech industries category, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd gained the first place and Super Star Electrical Accessories Ltd gained the second place.

The President said this award is a unique state recognition for industrial entrepreneurs or organizations which will encourage and motivate them to invest in sustainable industrialization and create new entrepreneurs.

Following them (awardees), other businessmen, industrialists and exporters would be encouraged and motivated to expand trade and investment in the country in the days to come, he hoped.

Referring to the pandemic Covid-19 outbreak and subsequently the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the President said, “The global economy is currently in recession . . . Therefore, Bangladesh government is monitoring the global situation very carefully and is making all-out efforts to continue the expansion and growth of the country’s exports and trade.”

The Head of the State suggested the country’s entrepreneurs, investors and businessmen to proceed by considering the risks and possibilities of the current state of the world economy and the impact on Bangladesh’s exports and trade.

“You also have to take into consideration all the national and international factors, demand, supply etc,” he said adding that the rapid advancement had been made in business and commerce due to expansion of information technology and new innovations.

The President advised the businessmen to be well-acquainted with the modern IT and cope with the frequently changed situation.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP, presided over the function.

The function was addressed, among others, by Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzaque, MP, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumdar, MP, President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Mahbubul Alam, award recipient and Chairman of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd SM Nurul Alam Rezvi and Industries Ministry Senior Secretary Zakia Sultana.

A documentary on the activities of the Ministry of Industry was screened on the occasion.