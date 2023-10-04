Asian Games Cricket: Bangladesh reach semifinal with dramatic two-run victory over Malaysia

Former Asian Games gold medalist Bangladesh Men’s Cricket team managed a semifinal berth in the 19th Asian Games Cricket with a narrow two-run victory over Malaysia in a nail-biting 4th quarterfinal at the Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket ground in Hangzhou on Wednesday (Oct 4).

Bangladesh will play their giant neighbor India in the first semifinal on Friday (October 6) at 7 am Bangladesh time at the same venue, reports UNB.

Pakistan will play the 2nd semifinal also on Friday at noon against Afghanistan, who eliminated Sri Lanka by 8 runs in the day’s 3rd quarterfinal.

Earlier, India made a semifinal berth eliminating Nepal by 23 runs while Pakistan qualified for the last four stage eliminating Hong Kong by 68 runs in the quarterfinal match on Tuesday.

In the day’s 4th quarterfinal, Bangladesh batted first after winning the toss and scored 116 runs for 5 in stipulated 20 overs with captain Saif Hasan contributing the team highest unbeaten 50 runs off 52 balls, featuring one four and three sixes.

Earlier, Bangladesh made a frustrating start losing the first three wickets for just three runs in 2.5 overs.

But, captain Saif Hasan pairing Afif Hossain repaired the early damage scoring 38 runs in the 4th wicket stand and he again shared 45 runs with Shahadat Hossain in the 5th wicket stand.

Afif Hossain (23), Shahadat Hossain (21), Jaker Ali (14) were the other notable scorers for Bangladesh reaching the double figure.

Pavandeep Singh took two Bangladesh wickets for 12 runs.

Chasing a poor total, Malaysia folded their innings at 114 runs for 8 in allocated 20 overs with two down, Virandeep Singh scoring the match highest 52 runs off 39 balls, hitting three fours and four sixes.

Malaysia needed just five runs in the last over, but Afif Hossain conceded only two runs to win the dramatic match.

Afif Hossain and Ripon Mondal grabbed three Malaysian wickets each conceding 11 and 14 runs respectively.

Six Bangladeshi cricketers–Jaker Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Ripon Mondal, Rakibul Hasan, Shahadat Hossain and Sumon Khan–made their T20 debut in the match.