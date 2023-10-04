‘Did New Delhi say Bangladesh doesn’t need election,’ Fakhrul asks Quader

Mentioning that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has said she would not leave the country accepting any condition, the party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said, “Khaleda Zia is our inspiration, our last resort. She struggled against the autocracy as many as nine years, but didn’t compromise.

“In spite of it, she has been struggling for democracy. She is now on death-bed. She is fighting for her life. She also clearly stated that there is no compromise on the question of democracy. I won’t go anywhere else accepting any condition.”

The BNP Secretary General conveyed the message at a convention of professionals held at the Institution of Engineers Bangladesh auditorium in the capital on Wednesday (October 4).

Sanmilito Peshajibi Parishad and Ganatantrik Peshajibi Oikya Parishad jointly organised the convention to press home one point demand of resignation of the government. Former Attorney General AJ Mohammad Ali chaired the convention. It was moderated by Bangladesh Sanmilito Peshajibi Parishad member secretary Kader Gani Chowdhury.

Earlier, the convention began at 10:30am with the recitation from the holy Quran.

Referring to Law Minister Anisul Huq’s remarks at a press conference, Mirza Fakhrul said: “The law minister claimed that I made falsification…. I uttered lies. The lawyers are present here. The Section 401 of the Constitution clearly states that the government’s has the authority to pardon her and arrange for her going abroad. But, they are claiming constantly that there is no scope for Khaleda Zia in the constitution and she will have to apply for going abroad after going to jail. The main objective of such remarks is to kill Khaleda Zia.”

The BNP Secretary General also protested and condemned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s remarks while speaking at a citizens’ meeting in London. “Some truth came out through the obscene remarks of the prime minister. It became clear that everything happens according to her orders, her decisions are final.”

“She (Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina) wanted to evict Khaleda Zia from her Dhaka Cantonment residence, and implemented it. She shows serious types of arrogance. She wants to convey such an impression that she owns the entire country. If she believes there is none except her for the country, she can announce herself as an empress,” Fakhrul said.

Mirza Fakhrul further said: “We have been facing a dreadful fascist, a wrong headed prime minister who has destroyed the country. She has arranged an ‘election garden’ to go to power against through a unilateral voting like 2014 and 2018. But, she will not be able to go power through a farcical election this time by indulging in vote rigging. Country’s people and the international quarters don’t want to see her in power anymore.”

Citing Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader’s remarks at a rally at Aminbazar on Tuesday, where he said, “Since Delhi is with us, we’re also with them.” Our question is what did Delhi say? Did Delhi say that they will remain with all your misdeeds? Did they say that you go ahead as usual and there is no need of an election? Please make it clear.”

Addressing the party leaders and workers to take to the street, Mirza Fakhrul said, “We have been involved in anti-government struggle over the past 10 months. Twenty-two people lost their lives. Our peaceful struggle doesn’t mean that we will not resist if we are attacked. We have been struggling unitedly not to make Khaleda Zia prime minister or go to power. Rather, we have been struggling to give the rights back to people.”

The convention was also addressed by JSD President ASM Abdur Rob, Nagorik Oikya Convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar) Chairman Mostofa Jamal Haider, Biplobi Workers Party’s Saiful Huque, Ganasanghati Andolon’s Jonayed Saki, Bhasani Onusari Parishad’s Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Babul and Gana Adhikar Parishad’s Nurul Huq Nur, among others.