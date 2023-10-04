PM Sheikh Hasina returns home ending her 16-day tour in USA, UK

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday arrived in Dhaka from London after wrapping up her 16-day official visit to the USA and the UK.

A commercial flight (BG-208) of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 12:15 pm, reports BSS.

Earlier, on her way back home from London, the prime minister roamed every nook and corner of the flight, exchanged pleasantries with the passengers and also took pictures with them.

She spent some good moments with the passengers as some returnees were seen becoming emotional by getting their premier beside them and took selfies with her.

Several women passengers were also seen hugging the prime minister.

The flight previously departed from the London Heathrow Airport around 09:10 pm (London time) on October 3.

Before that, the prime minister reached London, the capital city of the United Kingdom from Washington DC, on September 30 by a British Airways aircraft.

In London from September 30 to October 3, Sheikh Hasina was accorded a reception by the expatriate Bangladeshi community.

She also had several courtesy meetings with some dignitaries including a delegation of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) led by Rushanara Ali, MP, chair of APPG on Bangladesh and Rohingya and the UK shadow minister for investment and small business.

During her stay in New York from September 17-22, the premier attended the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session and other high-level side and bilateral events.

In Washington DC from September 23-29, Sheikh Hasina attended a reception accorded to her by Bangladeshi expatriates in the United States and visited Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC.