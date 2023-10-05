City Bank wins ADB’s award for 5th time

City Bank has once again been named the ‘Leading Partner Bank in Bangladesh’ at the Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program (TSCFP) Awards 2023 organized by Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The award came in recognition of City Bank being the most active partner bank measured by the number of trade finance transactions recorded in Bangladesh in collaboration with ADB in the last fiscal year.

With this year’s award, the bank has been honoured with ‘Leading Partner Bank’ accolade for consecutively 4th year. Prior to that, in 2019, the bank won the ‘Momentum Award’ for the highest growth in transactions partnered with ADB.

ADB TSCFP’s 9th award ceremony was held in Singapore recently in presence of 200 representatives from different banks and financial institutions.

During the programme,Hasan Sharif Ahmed, executive vice president and Head of Financial Institutions of City Bank received the award from Steven Beck, head of Trade and Supply Chain Finance of the ADB.

City Bank has been participating in the TSCFP programme as Issuing Bank since 2016.

ADB, under their TSCFP programme, provides guarantees and trade loans to partner banks supporting international trade.

The TSCFP works with 82 banks in ADB’s developing member countries in Asia and the Pacific. 16 banks in Bangladesh are members of ADB under this programme.