Sheikh Hasina returns in empty hands from America: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has returned home empty-handed from the United States.

“Sheikh Hasina has come back from America in empty-hands. She put in much effort to cancel the visa policy and get rid of sanctions. They (US) didn’t pay heed to it,” he said.

Inaugurating BNP’s road march from Cumilla towards Chattogram on Thursday morning, Fakhrul also said that the people of Bangladesh also don’t pay any heed to the prime minister.

In this situation, he urged the Prime Minister to step down handing over power to a non-party neutral government to pave the way for holding the next national election in a credible manner.

The BNP leader alleged that the government is trying to hold another lopsided election by force to cling to power, but people will not let it happen. “We want to exercise our right to franchise this time. You will no longer be allowed to steal votes.”

The leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies started the road march to press home the party’s one-point demand that includes the resignation of the government and holding the next polls under a neutral government.

Fakhrul formally launched the road march on Kalakchua Khandker Food Gallery ground under Burichong upazila in Cumilla district around 10:30am. The road march will end in Chattagram via Feni and Mirsharai.

Addressing the programme, he warned that people will ensure the fall of the current regime through the ongoing street movement if it does not willingly quit power.

“People know how to remove a dictatorial and usurper government. That’s why people are now on the streets,” the BNP leader said.

He called upon the opposition leaders and activists to get ready to occupy the streets with peaceful programmes.

“If we want to live in the future and protect the country, we have no choice but to establish a pro-people government by removing the current regime. “We have to wake up without buying any more time. We must occupy the streets. Let’s intensify the movement to topple the government,” Fakhrul told his party colleagues.

He alleged that the government is not allowing critically ill BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad for advanced treatment out of political vengeance.