Envoy urges Japanese businessmen, investors to invest in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed on Friday (Oct 6) urged Japanese businessmen and investors to invest in various sectors such as garment industry, leather, jute, light engineering, information technology, as well as in Economic Zones, Hi-Tech Parks and Export Processing Zones in Bangladesh.

He told this at a Seminar on “Trade, Investment and Human Resources” organised by the Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo at the Hall Room of Tochigi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Building.

Ambassador Shahabuddin in his speech said relation between Bangladesh and Japan has been elevated to ‘Strategic Partnership’ during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to Japan in April this year and it has created and augmented opportunities for cooperation and collaboration with Japan in many areas including trade, investment, and recruitment of human resources from Bangladesh.

In the context of the decreasing population in Japan, he urged Japan’s manpower recruiting agencies to recruit workers from Bangladesh, said a press release of Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo.

The seminar was co-organized by Tochigi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and supported by Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Tochigi, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and UNIDO-ITPO Tokyo.

Nearly 100 participants from Japanese companies and manpower recruiting agencies were present at the event.

The other speakers include Kenichi Aragane, Chairman of Tochigi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Masaaki Mashiyama, Vice Mayor of Tochigi City and Shinsuke Nagai, Senior Director, South Asia Department, JICA.

Kaoru Terashima from JETRO Research & Analysis Department explained business environment in Bangladesh and prospects of Japanese companies in doing business in Bangladesh.

Daisuke Kobori, Director, Marusan Sangyo Co., Ltd. and Yasuo Mega, President, Gakubun Group Co., Ltd. shared their business experiences in Bangladesh and expressed their interest in recruiting more Bangladeshi workers in their respective companies.

Dr. Ariful Haque, Minister (Commerce) of the Embassy highlighted trade and investment opportunities in Bangladesh as well as support services by the Embassy to Japanese investors. Md. Zoynal Abedin, First Secretary (Labour), of the Bangladesh Embassy gave a presentation on “Human Resources of Bangladesh-How it can benefit both Japan and Bangladesh”.

Officials and representatives from Bangladesh Embassy and Japanese entities were also present at the Seminar.

Before the start of the seminar, a delegation of Tochigi Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by Tochigi Chamber Chairman Kenichi Aragane and Tochigi City Vice Mayor Masaaki Mashiyama paid a courtesy call on Ambassador Shahabuddin Ahmed.

During the meeting, the ambassador urged the businessmen of Tochigi to come forward to invest in and import manpower from Bangladesh.