Child killed as landslide hits house in Sylhet

A child was killed in a landslide caused by heavy rainfall in Khadimnagar Tea Garden area in Sylhet’s Sadar early this morning.

Archana Chhotri, 11, died when a part of a hillock collapsed on a house around 4:00am. The student of Class VI is the daughter of tea garden worker Bulbul Chhotri.

Ataur Rahman, Khadimnagar UP member of Ward-9, confirmed the news of her death to our Sylhet correspondent.

Nasrin Akther, UNO of Sylhet Sadar, also visited the spot and extended government support to the family.

According to the upazila administration, Bulbul Chhotri, his wife and two children were sleeping inside the house when a part of the hillock collapsed and buried them.

Locals rushed and rescued Bulbul, his wife and their four-year-old son from the spot. Archana’s body was recovered around two hours later.

UNO Nasrin Akther said, “It has been raining for the last two days and we have alerted the people living at the foothills. However, it is tragic that such an incident occurred.”