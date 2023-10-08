Donation of Tk 1 lakh 50 thousand from Shahar Para Jubo Shongo in Jagannathpur

Greater Shahar Para Jubo Shongo is the mirror of this society.

A donation of Tk 1 lakh 50 thousand has been given by the Greater Shahar Para Jubo Shongo for the development of education of Shahar Para Government Primary School.

If any ideal social organization works for the overall development of the society and the country by implementing its main objective properly, this organization becomes a mirror of the society to the people.

Greater Shahar Para Jubo Shongo has completed 36 years of educational development, social and human welfare and has become a reality as a mirror of the society through the good work of the organization.

On behalf of the Greater Shahar Para Jubo Shongo , the speakers said this at the donation ceremony of cash money.

On Sunday (October 8, 2023) in the hall of 68 no Shahar Para Government Primary School under the chairmanship of the president of the managing committee Khasru Hossain Kamali and under the direction of the school headmaster Faridul Islam, a grant of 1 lakh 50 thousand Taka was presented by the Jubo Shongo for the development of education.

A large number of people, students were present.

of Greater Shahar Para Jubo Shongo spoke in appreciation and thanks – Md. Shamsuddin Kamali Panel Chairman of 7 no Syedpur Shaharpara Union Parishad in Jagannathpur Upazila., social activist Raihan Kamali Shimpu,

Md. Abdul Haque Kamali.

Among others, Swaib Kamali, Abul Kashem, Khokon Kamali, Fakrul Kamali, Saidur Rahman Bulbul, Samad Kamali, Badrul Amin Bulbul, Lutfur Rahman, Nachima Begum, Saminta Akhtar Rahima were present.