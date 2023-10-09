New Zealand make two in two defeating Netherlands by big margin

New Zealand sealed two wins in two matches in the World Cup after clinching a victory over Netherlands by big margin of 99 runs in the sixth game of the contest on Monday.

The Blackcaps bowled the Duthces out for 223 while defending 322 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Most of the Dutch batters got starts but could not last long enough. Only Colin Ackermann (69) got a fifty and stitched a 50-run stand with Teja Nidamanuru (21).

Ackermann was, later, joined by captain Scott Edwards (30) and the duo kept the scoreboard ticking but the hope of the men in orange went down when both of them departed. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they were stopped at 223.

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers scalping a fifer while Matt Henry got three wickets.

Earlier, New Zealand superbly finished the innings by posting a satisfying total score of 322 runs.

Being asked to bat, they started the innings carefully offering three maiden overs at the beginning. After that, two openers Devon Conway (32) and Will Young (70) made a 67-run opening stand in 12 overs.

Conway departed in the very next delivery of Roelof van der Merwe, and then Young made another partnership of 77 runs with Rachin Ravindra before being sent back to the pavilion by Paul van Meekeren.

The wickets then started falling at regular intervals which slowed the run rate down. Daryl Mitchell (48) and Tom Latham (53) played vital knocks in the middle to take the team forward.

At the end, the cameos hit by Mitchell Santner (36 off 17) and Matt Henry (10 off 4) ensured the Blackcaps to post the challenging score.

Three Dutch bowers – Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren and Roelof van der Merwe picked up two wickets while all-rounder Bas de Leede got one wicket.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (capt, wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (capt, wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.