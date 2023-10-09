No more sanctions ahead of national polls, says Shahriar Alam

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has said there is no possibility of any punitive measures or sanctions by any country against Bangladesh before the next national elections.

He said this while speaking to reporters at the State Guest House Padma after his meeting with Swedish State Secretary for International Development Cooperation Diana Janse on Monday.

The minister ruled out the possibility of any economic or trade sanctions on Bangladesh, as suggested by recent media reports. He said such suggestions were made in a planned manner to create panic and fear among people.

He urged the media to judge things on their own merit and based on facts, and upon discussing with officials of relevant countries as a vested group might try to capitalise on such fear.

Earlier on Sunday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen urged all to ignore rumours over new US sanctions, noting that there has been no discussion on this in Washington.

“For God’s sake, don’t ruin your sleep thinking of those (rumours),” Momen told reporters when his attention was drawn about some media reports indicating a new phase of US sanctions on individuals.

“We were in the US…not a single person told us that a tornado was coming. You cook it up. They [US] only want free and fair elections. Even the words – participatory or caretaker government – were not uttered,” Momen said while responding to a question.