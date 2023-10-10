6 families’ houses burnt in Kamalganj fire

Houses of six families were burnt down in a fire in Kamalganj upazila of Moulvibazar district on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Baligaon village under Kamalganj municipal area at around 12 pm.

It was known that the fire started from an electrical short circuit in a room of a house in the afternoon. Then the fire spread to adjacent houses instantly.

Later, the fire was brought under control after about one hour of efforts by Kamalganj Fire Service with the cooperation of local residents. However, no one was burnt or injured in the incident.

The fire victims said, after failing to get the fire under control, they called 999 and asked the fire service for help. They said, instantly, everything including the furniture of the houses was burnt to ashes. There is nothing left.

On information, Kamalganj Municipality mayor Jewel Ahmed, assistant commissioner (Land) Rais Al Rezwan, upazila women vice chairman Bilkis Begum, corruption prevention committee president Imtiaz Ahmed Bulbul, project implementation officer Mohammad Asaduzzaman visited the spot.

Kamalganj UNO Zainal Abedin said the families affected by the fire have been helped by Tk 5,000 each from the disaster and relief fund in the initial stage. Further cooperation will be provided later.