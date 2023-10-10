India to remain beside Israel: Modi assures Netanyahu

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that his country will remain beside war-torn Israel.

The Indian premier came up with the assurance on Tuesday after receiving a phone call from his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

During the conversation, Narendra Modi learnt the latest situation of Israel following attacks by Hamas from Benjamin Netanyahu.

“India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” Modi said on X adding the “people of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour.”

“I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”, the Indian Prime Minister posted on the social media platform.

On Saturday last, the day Hamas carried out coordinated attacks on Israel, Modi had expressed shock.

Taking to social media platform X, he had said, “Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour.”