Pakistan win against Sri Lanka chasing record highest 345 runs

This has been the record highest successful run-chase in World Cup history as Pakistan managed a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

The men in green overtook the target with 10 balls in hand while chasing 345 runs on Tuesday. The previous highest successful run-chase was 329 runs occupied by Ireland against England in 2011 World Cup.

In replying to 344, Pakistan lost Imam-ul-Haq (12) and skipper Babar Azam (10) early on 37 runs in 7.2 overs. After that Muhammad Rizwan (131) came in and made a 176-run stand with opener Abdullah Shafique (113).

Rizwan made another partnership of 95 runs with Saud Shakeel (31) that ensured their victory which was the record highest successful chase in World Cup history. At the end, Iftikhar Ahmed played a cameo of 22 runs form 10 balls, making the team rapidly close to the target losing just four wickets with 10 balls in hand.

Dilshan Madushanka took highest two wickets for Sri Lanka while Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana got one wicket each.

Earlier, Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama both hit centuries to help Sri Lanka post a huge total of 344 runs on the board. They made a 111-run stand together and set the foundation of the big score.

After opting to bat, Kusal Perera went early for a duck but, later, it was the Kusal Mendis (122) show with 14 fours and six sixes. He made a couple of 100-plus stands with Pathum Nissanka (51) and Sadeera (108).

The three batters ensured that their team went close to the 350 mark at the end. Apart from them, no Sri Lankan batter was able to accelerate with the bat.

Hasan Ali was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers as he picked up four wickets haul while Haris Rauf got two.

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.