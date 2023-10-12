South Africa beat Australia by big margin of 134 runs

South Africa sealed a huge victory by 134 runs against Australia in the 10th game of the World Cup at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Thursday.

A collective bowling craft from the Proteas propel to bowl the five-time world champions out for 177 runs while defending 311 runs.

In replying to the challenging target, Australia fell under huge pressure losing six wickets in 70 runs which pushed them to defeat.

Marnus Labuschagne (46) then made a 69-run stand with Mitchell Starc (27) in the seventh wicket but that did not enough to overtake the target. Skipper Pat Cummins played a 21-ball 22 at the end.

Kagiso Rabada bagged three wickets while each of Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj and Tabriz Shamsi got two wickets for South Africa. Lungi Ngidi picked up one.

Earlier, the Proteas posted the challenging total of 311 runs with a tremendous century by Quinton de Kock.

After being asked to bat, South Africa got off to a wonderful start as openers Quinton de Kock (109) and Temba Bavuma (35) made a 108-run stand.

Kock was then going with Rassie van der Dussen (26) making a 50-plus stand to reach his second hundred in this tournament. Aiden Markram (56) joined him and hit a fifty to hold the innings to them.

The Aussie bowlers came with tight spells and slowed the run rate down not letting them hit enough boundaries. Heinrich Klaasen (29), Marco Jansen (26) and David Miller (17) added some contributions making sure that the team crossed the 300 mark.

Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell both picked up two wickets for Australia while Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa got one wicket each.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.