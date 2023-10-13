Ambulance-motorcycle collision leaves 2 dead in Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar Correspondent : Two people were killed as an ambulance collided head-on with a motorcycle in Moulvibazar sadar upazila on Friday afternoon.

The accident took place in front of Regional Agricultural Research Institute in Kadupur area of Sreemangal Road at around around 2:00 PM.

The deceased were Tajul Islam, 50, a tea worker of Kurma tea garden under Islampur union of Kamalganj upazila, and Shahin Mia, 48, a businessman of Bhanugach Bazar, hailed from Srinathpur village.

According to witnesses, Shahin and Tajul Islam were going to a wedding ceremony at Moulvibazar’s Mokambazar riding on a motorcycle from Bhanugach. On the way, when they reached in that area, an ambulance from Moulvibazar collided head-on with their motorcycle, leaving them injured.

Local people rescued them in critical condition and took to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital where they were declared dead by doctors.

Moulvibazar Model Police Station officer-in-charge Harunur Rashid Chowdhury confirmed the news.