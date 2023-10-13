New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson’s individual fifties guide New Zealand to clinch eight-wickets win over Bangladesh in the 11th game of the ICC ODI World Cup-2023 at M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Mitchell’s innings of 67 runs from 89 balls, and Williamson’s 107 from 77 balls helped to ensure the Blackcaps to register their third win of the tournament and take them to the top of the table.

Williamson was retired hurt was enduring a throw on his hand while trying to complete a run but Mitchell saw his team through.

Earlier, Mushfiqur Rahim got a gritty half-century which helped Bangladesh post 245/9 in 50 overs. The wicketkeeper-batter smacked 66 runs off 75 balls, packed with six fours and two sixes.

Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan slammed 40 off 51 balls, including three fours and two sixes. Mahmudullah gave his side a strong finish, playing an unbeaten knock of 41 off 49 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes in the process.

For New Zealand, Lockie Ferguson took a three-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Trent Boult and Matt Henry scalped two dismissals each.