US team to visit AL office today

Visiting joint pre-election assessment mission is scheduled to visit Awami League’s Dhanmondi political office in the capital on Friday afternoon.

The party deputy office secretary Sayem Khan said this to media, adding that, they are busy in cleaning the office to receive them.

Earlier on October 9, AL met with the six-member delegation from the International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) at a hotel in Banani.

The joint IRI and NDI pre-election assessment mission arrived in Bangladesh on Saturday (October 7) to follow electoral preparations and conduct an independent and impartial assessment.