BNP leader Annie sent to jail after remand

A Dhaka court has sent BNP Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie to jail after a four-day remand in a case lodged over obstructing police to perform their duties and vandalizing vehicles in Dhanmondi area of the capital in May this year.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the order on Saturday after Investigation Officer (IO) produced Annie before the court on completion of his four-day remand in the case and pleaded to keep him behind the bars till the end of investigation in the case.

Earlier, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rashidul Alam granted the four-day remand on October 11.

Meanwhile, police arrested the BNP leader from Dhanmandi area in the early hours on Wednesday (October 11) in the case filed with Dhanmandi Police Station over obstructing police to conduct their duties and vandalizing vehicles.

According to the case documents, leaders and activists of BNP on May 23, 2023, brought out a procession with local weapons, sticks and crude bombs in front of the City College in Dhanmandi.

They obstructed police from performing their duties, attacked the law enforcers, vandalized vehicles and exploded cocktails.