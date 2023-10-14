Over 48% patients in BSMMU found with mental disease: Study

Over 48% of the patients admitted to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital have been diagnosed with mental disease.

The Department of Psychiatry conducted the research among 347 patients admitted at medicine and surgery departments of the hospital.

During the research, it was found that of the total, 168 or 48.4% patients were suffering from various mental health problems.

Of the mental patients, 55.3% mental patients were found in the medicine department while 39.3% mental patients were found in the surgery department.

The BSMMU will disclose the study report at a dissemination programme at its Shaheed Dr Milton Hall on Saturday.

Prof Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of the university will attend the programme as chief guest.