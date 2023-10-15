Afghanistan bowled out for 284 despite strong start

Afghanistan have been bowled out for 284 runs against Australia in the 13th game of the World Cup despite a flying start in Delhi.

They lost all of their wickets just one ball before ending the full 50 overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Sunday.

Being asked to bat, Afghanistan got off to a flying start with a power-hitting fifty by Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Afghanistan were taking runs at over seven runs per over, eyeing for a big total.

Gurbaz played a 57-ball 80 after and made a 114-run stand with Ibrahim Zadran (28) in the first wicket. Afghanistan then lost their three batters in quick succession.

Since then, Afghanistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals, slowing down the run rate. Ikram Alikhil (58) picked up his third fifty in his ODI career in the middle.

Later, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (28) and Rashid Khan (23) played cameos, taking the team to 284 at the end.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid bagged the highest three wickets while pacer Mark Wood got two for England. Reece Topely, Liam Livingstone and Joe Root picked up one wicket each.

Playing XIs:

England: Jonny Bairstow(w/c), Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.