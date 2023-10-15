AL leader crushed under train in Sylhet

Fenchuganj upazila Correspondent : A local Awami League leader was crushed under the wheels of a train in Sylhet’s Fenchuganj upazila on Sunday afternoon.

The dead was Abdus Shahid, 48, a resident of Dakshin Khalachha Chanshreekona area under Zakiganj upazila of the district. He was the office secretary of Zakiganj Upazila Awami League.

According to police, a Sylhet-bound intercity train Parabat Express from Dhaka ran over the AL leader while he was walking along rail track in Ilashpur Railcrossing area at around 2 pm. He died on the spot.

Later, being informed, police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to morgue for autopsy.

Sylhet Railway Police Station officer-in-charge Shafiur Islam confirmed it.