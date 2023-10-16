BNP’s fate will be worse than Hefazat if they plan to siege Dhaka: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader has warned that the fate of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will be worse than Hefazat-e-Islam if the party plan to siege Dhaka city.

“BNP will be besieged if they come to lay siege to Dhaka city. They (BNP) will not find a place to flee…what happened to Hefazat-e-Islam at Shapla Chattar? They fled away late at night. I do not want to say that BNP will have to face more dire consequences than this,” Quader said.

Obaidul Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said that while addressing a “youth rally” of Awami Jubo League at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Monday, BSS reports.

He said BNP planned to siege Dhaka in the name of staging a rally on October 18 and as part of their design the party covertly booked different hotels in the capital.

“They are dreaming to topple the government. But this time, BNP will face a consequence which would more severe than that of the ‘Shapla Chattar’ incident (on May 5, 2013),” he said.

Quader’s comments came days after BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir directed the party workers to come to Dhaka with “additional clothes” for its October 18 rally.

The AL general secretary said leaders and workers of his party and associated and like-minded bodies including Jubo League and Chhatra League will also stay on streets to safeguard people’s life and properties.

He warned that if BNP tries to seize Dhaka, they will fall in seizure and they won’t find any exit point this time.

Terming BNP as fake party, the AL general secretary said BNP is spreading propaganda that Western world is supporting their demands and encouraging them.

On the other hand, Western countries are saying they won’t support any party in the forthcoming national polls, he mentioned.

Quader said BNP used huge amount of money to make their previous programme in Dhaka at Golapbagh ground successful but they failed.

He said AL doesn’t fear anyone’s threat as its root is very deep in this soil and people are the main strength of this party.

As long as people are with AL, it has no fear as the party always support justice and rule of law, he mentioned.

Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash chaired the rally while Publicity Secretary Joydeb Nandi moderated it.

AL presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak and organizing secretary Mirza Azam and Jubo League general secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil also spoke.