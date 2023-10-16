BPA starts selling eggs at Tk 12 per piece in capital

Bangladesh Poultry Association (BPA), an organisation of marginal farmers, on Monday started selling eggs at Tk 12 per piece in the capital.

Director General of the National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate (DNCRP) AHM Shafiquzzaman inaugurated the truck sale program at the government-fixed price of Tk 12 per piece at the TCB building at Karwanbazar in the capital.

BPA introduced the truck sale program at the point initially. Later, they will conduct the truck sale at 20 points in the capital gradually, said president of the organisation (BPA) Sumon Howlader.