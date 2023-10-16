Journalist Aminur Rahman passes away

Senior journalist Aminur Rahman Taj passed away on Monday morning at his residence in the capital at the age of 69.

He died at about 10:10am at his Malibagh Chowdhuripara residence, his younger brother Miraz confirmed, adding that, Aminur Rahman had returned home three days ago from National Heart Foundation.

On October 7, Aminur Rahman suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to Khidmah Hospital. Later, he was shifted to the National Heart Foundation and had been in Coronary Care Unit (CCU).

He was the acting editor of Ajker Danil Patrika and a permanent member of the Bangladesh Crime Reporters Association.

Taj passed HSC from Notre Dame College in 1975. He graduated from the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of Dhaka University.